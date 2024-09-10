The Nigerian Super Eagles are in East Africa for their second match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.
The Coach Augustine Eguavoen-led team will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.
After a dominant 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their group opener, the 2023 AFCON finalists are currently leading Group D.
Rwanda and Libya trail with a single point each, while Benin Republic, coached by Gernot Rohr, sit at the bottom of the group.
As the Super Eagles aim to extend their winning streak, Rwanda’s Amavubi will seek to cause an upset against one of the continent’s top teams, boasting quality players who ply their trade abroad.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates…
Kickoff in Kigali is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nigerian time.
The game is underway in Kigali
Coach Augustine Eguavoen makes only one change to the Saturday’s winning team with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru taking the place of Alex Iwobi
Throw in for Nigeria
Early chance for Nigeria as Ademola Lookman whips in low cross miscued by Bruno Onyemachi
Another effort by Wilfred Ndidi well taken care of by the Rwanda goalkeeper
Rwanda win their first corner kick of the game
Seven minutes gone…
Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria
Free kick for Nigeria… Samuel Chukwueze fouled by the Rwanda
Rwanda beginning to threaten the Super Eagles backline but no breakthrough for the Amavubis
Ola Aina tries a counter attacking run but a heavy touch by the defender lets the ball away
Great Chance…. Ademola Lookman with a good effort but the Rwanda goalkeeper makes a decent save
Free kick for Rwanda from a promising position but well taken care of by the Super Eagles defenders
22 minutes gone…
Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria
The Super Eagles get the ball in the net but the referee has ruled out the goal… Controversially
Super Eagles with their first corner kick but well defended by the Rwanda defenders
Big chance… Victor Boniface comes pretty close but his effort rattles the crossbar
The Rwanda goalkeeper appears injured as he is receiving attention from the medics …
Another close chance goes begging as Bruno Onyemachi’s header misses target by inches
Four minutes added time
Corner kick for Rwanda
Victor Boniface goes down in the Rwanda box but referee says no infringement committed
The first half gradually winding down…still a barren affair in Kigali
Great block by William Troost-Ekong
The teams are back on the pitch for the second half of this AFCON Qualifiers Group D clash in Kigali
The Super Eagles get the second half underway!
Simon Moses and Victor Osimhen have been introduced into the game
Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Boniface have been pulled off by the coach
50 minutes gone
Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria
The Rwanda has done a lot in this game and has denied Moses Simon a chance of breaking the deadlock in Rwanda
Osomhen rashly tackled by a Rwanda player
While Nigeria has appeared in 20 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, Rwanda has made it just once to the continental showpiece in 2004
Double substitution.. Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika in for Wilfred Ndidi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
70 minutes gone…
Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria
Fantastic save by the Rwanda goalkeeper denies Ademola Lookman a very good opportunity for the opening goal in Kigali
Osimhen directs a low shot on target but the Rwanda goalkeeper makes yet another save
A throw in for Nigeria near the Rwanda box
Ola Aina , Ademola Lookman all with decent attempts on target but no goal to show for their efforts
Clock winding down and Rwamda are still holding their own against three-time African champions Nigeria
Five minutes added time
Rwanda President Paul Kagame in the stands watching the game against the Super Eagles
Osimhen heads the ball but the Rwanda goalkeeper makes the required save
Full time in Kigali
Rwanda 0-0 Nigeria
