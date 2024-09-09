The story of the transfer window was the failed move of Victor Osimhen from Napoli. With many stories bandied about concerning the financials of the move, former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi came out on his ObiOne Podcast to say Osimhen has not been greedy, but all he demanded was his due.

“Victor [Osimhen] is not a greedy boy,” said Mikel. He said the deal to get the 25-year-old to Chelsea in the Premiership was very close.

Mikel Obi, who stays in Dubai, revealed that Chelsea and Osimhen actually had a deal but time just ran out, which was why the striker did not make the move to London.

“I know what Victor wanted; I know what the club offered him; I know where we got to. We finally got to a compromise; everybody on both sides got to the middle. It was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues that we just couldn’t get over the line.

“Okay, and then you know we didn’t have much time. The one time you want the seconds, minutes, and hours to slow down a bit, it just didn’t work, and, uh, definitely, I think both sides really played their part,” Obi revealed.

The move to Galatasaray was unexpected, but there are insinuations that the contract he signed with the Turkish champions has break clauses that could make him move in the January transfer window.

“Victor, really, I know he really wanted to come to the club because he knows; he still knows he has a lot to prove in Europe.

“Many people criticise the kid, but Victor really, really wanted to come to the club, and he had to compromise a lot. To come to the middle because we did reach an agreement in terms of the salary in terms of that he wants, it was just a few minor details here and there that we just couldn’t get over the line.

“So for me hearing all that non-stop greedy [bit] and a lot of people talking down about him; no, I think it’s time, especially Nigerians. It’s time that we support him. It’s time that people you know, people around him, friends and Nigerian fans, whoever you know, get behind him and support him because that’s what he needs.”

Obi revealed Osimhen is in no way arrogant despite the Instagram outburst against Finidi George. “You know, I think Victor always wants what’s best for him. And that’s something I like about him. You know, people talk about arrogance and stuff like that.”

“You have to play football,” Mikel said he told Osimhen. “I don’t care what you do, but you have to play football. And he understood that. And that’s why, obviously, he and his team got the move to Galatasaray, and I’m really pleased with that.

“No, knowing your worth and what you deserve; it’s not being arrogant. You’re not being arrogant. It’s just you knowing what you deserve and not going crazy about it.”

It is reported that Galatasaray did not pay a loan fee but will cover the entirety of the Nigerian’s wages. Mikel also revealed that the transfer could be back in January or at the end of the season, though he was not totally certain.

Osimhen returned to action for the first time in three months on Saturday in Uyo for the Super Eagles, and he scored five minutes after rising from the bench to help the Eagles to a 3-0 win.

