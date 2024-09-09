Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen says the Super Eagles, with the calibre of players they currently have, can beat any team.

Eguavoen said this after they spanked the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0 in a 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

“We have quality players to beat any team, but we respect (other teams, anyway. Any coach can come in and do the same job with the Super Eagles.

“It is a mindset. We have the potential and how you perceive your opponent, given the information about them, and then go out and do the job,” he said.

Eguavoen credited the victory to the formation implemented by the technical crew, noting that any formation could be employed to secure the team’s success.

“We can decide to use any system. It is something we discussed, and I slept over it. I know that with the calibre of players that we have, we can decide to play any formation.

“Football is about a win, a loss, or a draw. I don’t believe we have a poor result,” he said.

“But it has to do with belief—what is at stake and what you want to achieve.

“Psychologically, as a group, we agreed on where we are and where we are going to be. We will definitely achieve it,” Eguavoen said.

He commended the performance of the team’s defence line during the game, describing it as superb.

The coach said that asking six players to warm up for the second half was to buy time, adding that there was no need to rush to change.

He said the Cheetahs of Benin Republic were a good team and that they had a good game plan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eguavoen was appointed interim coach after the deal between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Bruno Labbadia failed.

(NAN)

