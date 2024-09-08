Goals by Amina Bello, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Flourish Sabastine and substitute Joy Igbokwe against Venezuela in Cali on Saturday took two-time silver medallists Nigeria to the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.
Amina guided home a cut-back by the irrepressible Chiamaka for the first goal against the South Americans in the 16th minute, before Chiamaka turned goalscorer in the 28th minute when she met a corner kick with a bullet header to make it 2-0 for Nigeria.
Chiamaka, who scored Nigeria’s only goal in their 1-3 loss to Germany on Wednesday night, was at it again in added time of the first half, when she assisted Flourish with a pull-out that the latter converted to put daylight between both countries.
Substitute Joy made it four, four minutes into added time, with the result effectively steering the Falconets to the Round of 16 of the competition.
