The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Benin Republic on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Three days later, the team will face Rwanda in Kigali in the first set of matches in the qualifying series.

The Super Eagles are three-time African champions and are eager to stake a claim for another title at Morocco 2025 after coming close at the last edition where they were beaten in the final by hosts, Cote d’Ivoire.

Interim manager Augustine Eguavoen is confident that the Super Eagles can start on a bright note securing their first win in almost six months.

“Our objective is clear: to win both matches and claim six points. The players are committed to achieving this goal,” Eguavoen told thenff.com.

The Super Eagles have struggled since their victory against Ghana in an international friendly played in March, but key players like William Ekong, Victor Osimhen, and Moses Simon are eager to make an impact after missing previous matches due to injury.

Eguavoen emphasised that the goal is to secure three points in each match, rather than seeking revenge.

The match against Benin Republic kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Nigeria is favoured to win, but Benin’s coach, Gernot Rohr, knows the Super Eagles squad well, having previously managed the team from 2016 to 2021.

In their last meeting, Benin Republic defeated Nigeria 2-1 at a neutral venue in Ivory Coast.

However, with the return of key players and Eguavoen’s attacking tactics, Nigeria is expected to dominate the play and secure a win.

Nigeria’s recent form has been inconsistent, with one win, two losses, and one draw in their last four matches.

Benin, on the other hand, has lost only one of their last five matches.

Team News

The likely starting lineup includes goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Ekong, and Bassey, and midfielders Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Raphael Onyedika.

The forward line will likely feature Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Boniface, Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who was recently nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Unfortunately, one of the super regulars, Bright Osayi-Samuel, will miss the matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda due to injury and he has since been replaced by Benjamin Tanimu who recently joined League One side Crawley Town.

Many are eager to see how Osimhen will be deplored with the new Galatasaray striker understandably arriving late in camp after a protracted transfer saga.

Osimhen may not be guaranteed 90 minutes of action due to a lack of match fitness.

Benin’s Mohamed Tijani is struggling with a niggling injury with a few other players also not unavailable for the Nigeria match.

What they are saying

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Awoniyi while speaking with reporters in Uyo expressed his enthusiasm for the match, saying:

“For us, it is something big when it comes to playing for the Super Eagles. I think we have what it takes to win every game in Africa. It is just about putting everything together and playing for the country with pride.”

Troost-Ekong, who plays for Saudi club Al Khalood also assured the Super Eagles are fired up for the maximum points in the encounter.

“The mood in the camp is very good, we’re excited about his game and we want to be in Morocco (for the AFCON),” the centre-back told reporters in Uyo.

“We will do that by winning games to qualify.

“The boys are in the right frame of mind and I have liked what I have seen in training”.

Though he admits Nigeria are the favourites, Benin coach Gernot Rohr is upbeat his team can stun the Super Eagles again.

“As a coach, it is an advantage to know the opponents, but it does not mean it will be easy.

“We know they have the better players, we don’t have the players in the big clubs like Nigeria. As a team, we have young players now, and I’m very optimistic that we can do something well,” Rohr said in his pre-match conference.

Prediction

The Super Eagles are expected to dominate the play with Eguavoen’s attacking tactics and ultimately return to winning ways at the Nest of Champions.

However, Benin’s Cheetahs will look to catch their hosts on the counter, but Nigeria’s home advantage will make it difficult for them to secure a win.

The Super Eagles should be able to get all three points due to their quality on paper, with a 2-0 win in Uyo predicted.

