Atalanta and Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has earned a place in football history as the eighth Nigerian player to be shortlisted for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.
This nomination highlights Lookman’s exceptional contributions to his club, particularly during the 2022/23 season, where he played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph.
The 26-year-old forward was instrumental in Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy by scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in May, which ultimately helped the Italian side lift the Europa League. Lookman’s nomination also makes him the only African player featured in this year’s 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist.
Osimhen’s record-breaking feat
Lookman follows in the footsteps of his compatriot, Victor Osimhen, who last year became the first Nigerian to break into the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or rankings. Osimhen’s eighth-place finish was the highest ever for a Nigerian, surpassing Kanu Nwankwo’s 11th-place ranking in 1996.
Osimhen finished just behind Argentina’s Julián Álvarez and ahead of notable African players such as Mohamed Salah (11th) and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (13th).
Nigeria’s Ballon d’Or legacy
Lookman’s nomination is part of a resurgence for Nigeria in the Ballon d’Or, with two players making the final 30-man shortlist in consecutive years—reminiscent of Nigeria’s Ballon d’Or success between 1995 and 1999 when three players made the prestigious list.
In 1995, Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, and Austin Okocha were all nominated. Of the three, only Finidi George broke into the top 30, finishing 21st with six votes, while Amokachi and Okocha received no votes.
Kanu Nwankwo emerged a year later, finishing 11th in 1996 with 14 votes, just ahead of George Weah, who placed 12th that year. Kanu would receive another Ballon d’Or nomination in 1999, finishing 23rd. Other Nigerian nominees during this period included Victor Ikpeba (32nd in 1997) and Sunday Oliseh (1998, with no votes).
Africa’s Highest Ballon d’Or finish
While Lookman aims for a top-three finish, he faces a significant challenge. The highest-ranked African player in Ballon d’Or history is George Weah, who won the award in 1995. Since Weah’s victory, no African player has made it to the top three.
Didier Drogba came closest in 2007, finishing fourth behind Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. Lookman now has the opportunity to rewrite history and build on the legacy of African and Nigerian players in the Ballon d’Or, especially after his standout performance in the Europa League final in May.
