Beyond Limit, a football academy based in Ikenne, has withdrawn from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Remo Stars’ academy team, Beyond Limit, earned promotion to the top-flight league after being promoted from the Nigeria National League (NNL) last season.

In a statement posted on the club’s X handle, it was revealed that this decision was in response to the league body’s action to transfer their right of participation to another club.

Full Statement

“Beyond Limits Football Academy regrets to announce that we will not be participating in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of the recent statement from the league body regarding sporting merits and participation.

“Although we are disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to compete at the highest level, we respect the decision and remain committed to continuing our development and growth as a team.

“As a result, we are pleased to confirm that Beyond Limits Football Academy will participate in the Nigeria National League for the 2024/25 season.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We look forward to this new challenge and the opportunity to compete against strong teams in the division.

“We would like to thank our fans, supporters, and stakeholders for their understanding and continued support during this time.

“We are excited for the future and committed to working tirelessly to achieve our goals.”

Explanation

Months ago, Beyond Limit won the NNL playoffs, securing their promotion. This raised questions among football fans about their participation in the NPFL. Some argued that it would be inappropriate for two clubs under the same ownership to play in the league, while others believed it could bring a fresh “revolution” to the football league.

As the months passed and the 2024/2024 season dawned, fans waited to see whether the league body would bend the rules or uphold them. Eventually, the NPFL issued a statement clarifying that Beyond Limit could not compete, citing Article B.11 of the league framework.

“Specifically, there is one ownership of Beyond Limits Football Academy and Remo Stars, a club already competing in the NPFL, which constitutes a breach of Rule B11.4 of the NPFL Framework and Rules.” The NPFL framework and rules under Article B.11.4 clearly state that both Remo Stars and Beyond Limit cannot compete in the same league due to shared ownership.

“No person may either directly or indirectly be involved in or have any power to determine or influence the management or administration of more than one club.”

The NPFL’s decision to withdraw Beyond Limits is consistent with practices in top European leagues.

Heartland takes up the vacated slot

With the NPFL upholding its rules regarding club ownership, the slot vacated by Beyond Limit was subsequently awarded to Heartland. This decision was based on Heartland meeting the requirements for the vacant slot as outlined in Rule A5.21.

This was confirmed in a letter from Harry Iwuala, the NPFL communications director.

According to the NPFL framework: “Existing clubs that meet the criteria for participation, including those stated in Clause 5.3 of these Rules, shall be registered to participate in the League, and new teams may be admitted to participate in the League where existing clubs fail to meet or comply with the set criteria after given deadlines.

5.2. The Board may place advertisements to seek participation in the League when necessary. However, the first right of refusal for participation shall be offered to:

5.2.1. the clubs relegated from the League in the immediately preceding season in the order of their placement in the League table.”

Matchday 1 of the new NPFL season continues on Sunday with eight matches. Heartland, coached by Emmanuel Amuneke, hosts Enyimba at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri. The season kicked off last Saturday in Enugu, and defending champions Rangers were held to a 0-0 result by newly promoted El-Kanemi Warriors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

