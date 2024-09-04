Austin Eguavoen, the Super Eagles’ interim manager, says the team has all it takes to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is scheduled to be held in Morocco.

Nigeria, the 2023 AFCON finalist, is in Group D alongside Benin Republic, Rwanda, and Libya.

Eguavoen spoke with NFF TV ahead of Saturday’s 2025 AFCON qualifying match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Uyo. He said he was optimistic that the Super Eagles would prevail.

“Nigeria is a nation, in terms of football, a lot of countries respect it, and the 2025 AFCON qualifier is no different.

“I am very confident that we will scale through these two games and beyond.

“We have the materials, players, personnel and support. We have everything,” he said.

He said that the players needed to be reminded of their achievement at the last AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, where they finished runners-up in the tournament.

He also called on Nigerians to rally around the team and ensure it began its campaign on a high note.

“The only thing we have to remind these players about is that they were almost African champions a few months ago; it’s not even up to a year yet.

“So, what went wrong? It is still the same players. We will do everything we have to do as the technical crew and, of course, the federation.

“Nigerians will also rally around them, but they (the players) are the ones whose duty it is to turn the table around.

“I have spoken to them, and we will still be having some series of meetings before the game proper, and I am very confident that they will go out there and make the nation proud,” he said.

Eguavoen, however, cautioned that the Super Eagles must respect every opponent in the qualifier, as there are no longer minnows in football.

“We will treat our opponents with utmost respect, no doubt about that, because in football, if you disrespect or look down on any team, then you will have problems.

“So, we will play them with great respect, but this is our home, and we have no choice but to ensure we begin our AFCON qualifying campaign with a victory on Saturday,” Eguavoen said.

NAN reports that only three players are still expected to join the Super Eagles’ camp, as 20 players trained in Uyo on Tuesday evening.

Captain William Ekong led from the front, arriving on Monday with the earliest birds, which included defenders Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi and Olisa Ndah. Also available were Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ademola Lookman, and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi were in town, while forward Victor Boniface and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali joined in the evening.

On Tuesday morning, defender Calvin Bassey and midfielders Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka pitched in.

This was before defender Benjamin Tanimu (drafted in place of Bright Osayi-Samuel), midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi and forwards Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze arrived.

In the evening, just before the team bus pulled out of the hotel for training, defender Bruno Onyemaechi (of Portuguese club Boavista) and midfielder Raphael Onyedika (of Belgian side Club Brugge) arrived in camp.

Forward Kelechi Iheanacho is due in camp on Wednesday, while goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and forward Victor Osimhen are expected on Thursday.

After Saturday’s encounter, the Super Eagles are scheduled to fly to Kigali on Sunday for Tuesday’s Matchday 2 clash with the Amavubi of Rwanda.

