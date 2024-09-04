The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that Victor Osimhen will join the Super Eagles camp on Thursday, just 48 hours before the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Benin Republic.

NFF’s Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire, confirmed Osimhen’s imminent arrival in a statement on Tuesday.

The delay in his arrival is attributable to his recent transfer saga, which has finally been resolved with a loan deal to Galatasaray.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year was heavily linked to top clubs like Chelsea and PSG and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli before ultimately settling for a season-long loan in Turkey.

Napoli’s hard stance was largely blamed for the failed moves before the Galatasaray deal was eventually brokered.

Surprisingly, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is also billed to hit the Super Eagles camp on Thursday after playing in the Serie A on Sunday.

Kelechi Iheanacho, the only other player yet to join the camp, has his arrival scheduled for Wednesday.

Roll call

As of Tuesday evening, 20 players had reported to camp in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital in South-south Nigeria, with captain William Ekong leading the pack.

The team has begun intensive training ahead of Saturday’s match.

Defenders Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Olisa Ndah, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Tanimu, and Bruno Onyemaechi have arrived.

Midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and Raphael Onyedika have also joined the camp. Forwards Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Boniface, Moses Simon, and Samuel Chukwueze are also present, along with goalkeepers Amas Obasogie and Stanley Nwabali.

The Super Eagles will face the Benin Republic on Saturday before travelling to Kigali on Sunday for their Matchday 2 clash with Rwanda on Tuesday.

Despite Osimhen’s impending late arrival, coach Augustine Eguavoen’s squad remains focused on securing victories in their opening qualifying matches.

