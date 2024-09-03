The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Aliyu Zubairu as Head Coach of the National U20 Boys, Flying Eagles.
The appointment of Mr Zubairu, who led El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri to win the President Federation Cup at the expense of Abia Warriors FC in Lagos in June, takes immediate effect.
READ ALSO:AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles camp swells as Iwobi leads new arrivals
Mr Zubairu’s immediate task is to put together and prepare a team for the WAFU B U20 Championship, scheduled for October/November in Togo, where the zone’s representative will emerge for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
|
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999