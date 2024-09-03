Davidson Adejuwon, a former Director of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club MFM FC, has weighed in on the recent Victor Osimhen transfer saga, arguing that African leaders are primarily responsible for the struggles faced by African footballers in European leagues.

“I’ve read countless articles about this unfortunate Osimhen transfer saga,” Mr Adejuwon told journalists in an interview on Tuesday in Lagos. “While some blame him for various reasons, others point fingers at the clubs involved. Some believe his agent is greedy or naive, while many Africans cry ‘racism’. But the real culprits are our African leaders.”

Mr Adejuwon highlights the dominance of African athletes in European football, advocating the need to develop a similar industry in Africa.

“Imagine if 80% of African athletes, both born in Africa and Europe, converged to play football on the African continent,” he suggests. “It would be like the Asian population’s advancements in technology.”

However, he pointed out the lack of modern infrastructure and a conducive environment in Africa as major obstacles.

The former MFM FC Director blames African leaders for allegedly diverting funds meant for football development into their own pockets.

“When 80% of the funds meant for football development are embezzled by corrupt leaders, our athletes will continue to be treated like slaves by Europe,” he asserts.

He added: ”The best way to understand how much our leaders have killed these young stars being forced out as “slaves” to European clubs is by checking the humongous amount of funds credited to have been embezzled by one of the past NFF Presidents who love to ball and associate with celebrities, using the Dollars and Euros meant for stadia constructions and talent development to hire comedian and artistes to perform in his various periodic shows.”

One of many

Osimhen’s transfer saga is just one example of the challenges faced by African footballers.

He was heavily linked to top clubs like Chelsea, PSG, and Al Ahli before ultimately joining Galatasaray on loan.

Mr Adejuwon argues that African leaders are responsible for creating an environment where players like Osimhen can thrive on the continent.

“Blame it on your leaders, Africans,” he stresses. “Our athletes will continue to be treated like slaves by Europe.”

