The Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is buzzing with activity as the team is gearing up for their first training session ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

According to updates from team officials on Tuesday morning, 14 out of the 23 players invited have already arrive with more arrivals still expected before the day runs out.

Monday’s arrivals included Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi, Amos Obasogie, and Stanley Nwabali, who joined the initial seven players who arrived earlier in the day.

The early birds were led by Captain William Troost-Ekong, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Olisa Ndah.

Tuesday’s new arrivals were Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Frank Onyeka, who further bolstered the team’s strength.

The commendable early arrival of these players is seen as a demonstration of their commitment to the team’s success and willingness to put in the necessary hard work to achieve the desired results.

With 14 players now in camp, the team is poised for an intense preparation period under the guidance of interim coach Austin Eguavoen and his assistants, Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu.

The remaining nine players invited for the twin qualifiers are expected to arrive soon, further swelling the camp and intensifying the team’s preparation for the upcoming matches.

