Arne Slot made history on Sunday by becoming the first Liverpool manager to beat Manchester United in his first competitive game against the Red Devils, breaking Bobby Paisley’s 49-year-old record.
This achievement was made possible by a convincing 3-0 win over United at Old Trafford, with Luis Diaz scoring twice in the first half and Mohamed Salah adding a third in the second half.
The win marked Slot’s third consecutive victory since taking over as Liverpool’s manager, showcasing his tactical prowess and ability to motivate his team.
The Reds have yet to concede a goal in three games played so far this season, with the win at United becoming the first time they scored above two goals.
|
Liverpool’s dominance was evident from the start, with Trend Alexander-Arnold’s goal ruled out for offside just seven minutes into the game.
However, Diaz’s opener in the 35th minute set the tone for the match, followed by his second goal just before halftime.
Salah sealed the win with a swift counter-attack in the 56th minute.
United struggled to contain Liverpool’s midfield dominance, with Casemiro’s errors leading to two first-half goals from Diaz.
Despite late resistance, United’s disappointing performance was summed up by Zirkzee’s missed chances and Martinez’s wayward overhead kick.
Other matches
In another match, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Eberechi Eze’s exceptional second-half goal cancelled Nicolas Jackson’s opener, securing a hard-fought point for Oliver Glasner’s side.
Chelsea dominated the first half, with Jackson making an impression scoring midway through after a fine team move.
However, Palace equalised against the run of play when Eze curled a masterful shot past Robert Sanchez in the 52nd minute.
The hosts had chances to regain the lead, but Dean Henderson made crucial saves to deny Cole Palmer and Jackson.
Palace pushed for a winner, with Eze and Daichi Kamada coming close, but ultimately settled for a well-deserved draw.
Elsewhere, Newcastle defeated Tottenham 2-1 at Saint James Park, with Alexander Isak scoring the winning goal in the 78th minute.
Newcastle got the lead in the 37th minute from Harvey Barnes, but an own goal from Dan Burn restored parity in the 56th minute.
Isak’s late winner secured Newcastle’s second win of the season, showcasing their resilience and determination.
