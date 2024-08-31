This weekend’s La Liga fixtures promise excitement, with a standout match between Getafe and Real Sociedad at the Coliseum Stadium on Sunday.
The encounter will feature a supremacy battle between Nigerian duo Chrisantus Uche and Umar Sadiq.
Uche’s Getafe team will aim to break their recent slump against Real Sociedad, having won only once in their last eight encounters.
Getafe has also gone six home games without a win, a record they hope to change on Sunday.
|
Real Sociedad, on the other hand, boasts an impressive away form, having won their last two away games without conceding a goal.
However, they have had limited success in the Madrid region, winning only once in their last 14 visits.
Individually, Uche and Sadiq have experienced contrasting fortunes. Uche has played in both of Getafe’s La Liga games this season, scoring one goal and accumulating two yellow cards.
Sadiq, on the other hand, has played only 47 minutes in two substitute appearances for Real Sociedad.
Despite his limited game time, Sadiq will be eager to make an impact and prove his worth to his team.
All La Liga matches will air live on the StarTimes Sports Premium channel and also available on the StarTimes-ON app.
Other matches
The La Liga weekend also features other Nigerian players in action.
Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke of Sevilla will continue their search for a first win in Spain as they face Girona.
Barcelona, the only club with a 100% win record this season, hosts Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, seeks to bounce back from their stuttering start against Real Betis on Sunday.
The defending champions have experienced a sluggish start to the season, securing only one win in their first three matches.
Moreover, their high-profile signing, Kylian Mbappe, is still adapting to the Spanish league and has yet to fully find his rhythm, adding to the team’s early-season woes.
For this weekend again, Nigerian football fans are offered a front-row seat to La Liga excitement.
They have the opportunity to watch their favourite players and also stay informed with real-time updates and in-depth coverage.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999