Napoli is reportedly standing in the way of Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, despite the Nigerian striker agreeing to a lucrative €40m per season contract over four years, totalling €160m.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Napoli demanded an extra €5m on top of the €80m offer, causing Al-Ahli to walk away from negotiations.

It is been reported that the collapse of the transfer has led to a complete breakdown in Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli.

His agent made furious phone calls to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis and sporting director Giovanni Manna, expressing their anger and frustration at the club’s actions.

There are fears Osimhen will not be reintegrated into Antonio Conte’s team, and his future at the club looks increasingly uncertain.

Chelsea offer rejected

Osimhen had also been linked with a deadline-day transfer to Chelsea, but that deal was called off due to disagreements over wages.

As reported by Goal, the Blues offered Osimhen a mere €4m per season, half his current salary, plus €4m in performance-related bonuses, which the striker deemed insulting.

Specifically, €2m of the bonuses were connected to Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League, and the other €2m were based on goals and appearances for the club.

Uncertain Future

With the European transfer window closing, Osimhen’s options are limited. He may have to hope for a late offer from a Saudi team, with the Saudi transfer window open until Monday 2 September, or face being frozen out of the team until the January window opens.

Napoli’s actions have left Osimhen in a difficult situation, and his future remains uncertain.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli, but his time at the club may be coming to an end in an acrimonious manner.

Respected football expert Fabrizio Romano Saturday morning on X wrote: “Victor Osimhen has been excluded by Napoli’s Serie A squad list… and also number 9 will NO longer be on his shirt.

“Napoli have decided to give number 9 to Romelu Lukaku with immediate effect.”

