The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2024/25 season will kick off on Saturday, 31 August, in a novel way.

On matchday 1, defending champions Enugu Rangers will take on FA Cup winners El Kanemi Warriors.

This season’s kickoff marks a significant departure from the past when the league’s commencement was often delayed. The match will also serve as the Community Shield of sorts. If the match ends in a draw, penalties will determine the winner, but a point apiece for the league will suffice for both teams.

With a renewed sense of purpose and determination, the NPFL is poised to significantly impact Nigerian football as Rangers and El-Kanemi Warriors prepare for the start of the season with high expectations.

The Flying Antelopes will aim to replicate the success of the last two NPFL champions, Enyimba and Rivers United, who both began their title defences with victories.

Rangers will also aspire to go one step further by becoming the first club to win back-to-back titles in a decade, a feat last achieved by Kano Pillars, who won a hat trick of titles in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Fidelis Ilechukwu and his current team can draw confidence from Rangers’ impressive record against the El-Kanemi Warriors. The Flying Antelopes have never dropped points when hosting El Kanemi in the league over the past two decades.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The Rangers-El-Kanemi match will be broadcast live on StarTimes at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Beyond the opening fixture, PREMIUM TIMES looks at some factors that may shape the season, particularly the title race.

At least five teams in title race

Past performances may not be a reliable indicator of success, unlike previous seasons. Inconsistent club management, government support, and short-term player contracts can significantly affect a team’s trajectory.

The NPFL’s unpredictable nature makes it one of the most exciting leagues in African football. Will Enugu Rangers repeat their championship feat, or will new challengers emerge? Can teams like Kano Pillars, Akwa United, Enyimba, and Rivers United mount a strong title push? The answer lies in the unpredictable world of Nigerian football.

Exodus of top players

The NPFL continuously faces a significant challenge as the mass exodus of top players to Arabian and Eastern European clubs threatens to disrupt their squad balance.

Rivers United have lost key players Nyima Nwagua, Ekerette Udom, and Alex Oyowah to foreign clubs, dealing a significant blow to their title ambitions.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars, who narrowly missed out on continental qualification last season, have seen instrumental players Malomo Taofeek, Gbolagade Adelowo, and Adeleye Aniyikaye depart for greener pastures.

Other clubs, including Bendel Insurance and Enyimba, have also been affected by the transfer window, with several players leaving for foreign leagues.

Oft-changing managerial styles

Inconsistent management, government support, and quality signings are key factors that determine a club’s success in the NPFL.

Remo Stars, Rivers United, Shooting Stars, Enyimba, and Enugu Rangers have demonstrated exceptional management, setting them apart from their peers.

Remo Stars’ success can be attributed to its innovative approach and investment in young talents. Meanwhile, Shooting Stars’ fortunes turned around after Gbenga Ogunbote joined the club from Remo Stars.

Pre-season performances

Based on some pre-season matches, Remo Stars, Shooting Stars, and Enyimba look stronger going into the new season.

Shooting Stars won the Gold Optimal pre-season, and the Coal City Cup played in Enugu. These performances offer a glimpse into the future, showcasing the teams ready to challenge for the title.

As the new season approaches, it remains to be seen which clubs will reap the rewards of their summer signings and emerge as NPFL champions.

To enhance the league, the NPFL has organised seminars on security, media coverage, and supporter engagement. Additionally, players and coaches have been updated on new sports regulations.

NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye is confident that these initiatives will ensure a more successful season than previous seasons, and everybody will be praying for that.

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Saturday, 31 August

Rangers vs. El-Kanemi Warriors

Saturday, 7 September

Beyond Limits vs. Enyimba

Lobi Stars vs. Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd vs. Niger Tornadoes

Bendel Insurance vs. Rivers Utd

Kano Pillars vs. Ikorodu City

Plateau Utd vs. Katsina Utd

Sunday, 8 September

Abia Warriors vs. Remo Stars

Sunshine Stars vs. Bayelsa Utd

Nasarawa Utd vs. 3SC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

