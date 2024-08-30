German coach Bruno Labbadia has turned down the opportunity to become the new head coach of Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles.

The retraction was announced by the German website Kicker after Nigerians had hoped for German football in the Super Eagles.

According to the German news outlet Kicker, Labbadia rejected the offer following the impatience of the NFF in properly concluding the contract talk

Rushed information

Without a signed and sealed contract with the German, the NFF media and communication released a statement on Tuesday of the appointment.

But that has become a false dawn with the Super Eagles in action in a week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Wednesday that the deal had yet to be finalised because the NFF interviewed the German on Thursday, 22nd August, and paperwork was ongoing.

“As a result, Labbadia was screened last Thursday (22 August), but formal contract papers have yet to be signed by both parties.”

What happened?

Despite negotiations with the Nigerian Football Association for over a week, Labbadia decided against signing a contract on Friday.

The association prematurely announced Labbadia’s appointment on Tuesday, stating that he would be the 37th head coach of the Super Eagles. However, organisational issues and the association’s leadership’s public rush contributed to Labbadia’s decision to cancel.

Labbadia, known for his career in the Bundesliga, was attracted to the challenging task in Nigeria. However, the collaboration ultimately failed because of unresolved organisational issues. He has not given up on his dream of coaching a national team.

ALSO READ: NFF appoints German Bruno Labbadia as new Super Eagles coach

The Nigerian team is currently in fifth place in Group C with only three points from four games in the 2026 World Cup qualification. The search for a new coach continues.

What next?

The Super Eagles manager position remains vacant. Austin Eguavoen may fill the office on an interim basis until the NFF concludes its search for a manager.

The NFF might have to wait until November for Swede coach Janne Andersson’s availability since both parties have almost concluded plans.

Experience not a first

This is not the NFF’s first announcement of a coach without proper documentation. Recall that Super Falcons’ coach Randy Waldrum challenged the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF administration during a podcast in 2023 of first announcing him as the female team coach without his consent.

