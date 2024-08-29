Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets have taken up residence at their Wyndham Hotel, Bogota, where the team will stay for their first two matches of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024.
After scoring 27 goals in a total of eight premium games (six competitive and two friendly matches), the 2010 and 2014 runners-up arrived in high spirits while looking forward to their first match of the tournament against Korea Republic on Monday, 2 September.
The Koreans have finished in third place in one championship in the 22-year-old competition, and have promised to provide stiff opposition for the perennial finalists.
Nigeria is one of only four countries to have featured in every edition of the finals since the competition was launched in Canada as an U19 event in 2002.
|
READ ALSO: Colombia 2024: Coach Danjuma says Falconets can rule the world
The Falconets have further group phase encounters against three-time champions Germany (also in Bogota) and Venezuela (in Cali) on 4 September and 7 September respectively.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999