Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets have taken up residence at their Wyndham Hotel, Bogota, where the team will stay for their first two matches of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024.

After scoring 27 goals in a total of eight premium games (six competitive and two friendly matches), the 2010 and 2014 runners-up arrived in high spirits while looking forward to their first match of the tournament against Korea Republic on Monday, 2 September.

The Koreans have finished in third place in one championship in the 22-year-old competition, and have promised to provide stiff opposition for the perennial finalists.

Nigeria is one of only four countries to have featured in every edition of the finals since the competition was launched in Canada as an U19 event in 2002.

The Falconets have further group phase encounters against three-time champions Germany (also in Bogota) and Venezuela (in Cali) on 4 September and 7 September respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

