The football world eagerly awaits to see if Kylian Mbappe will break his La Liga goal-scoring duck tonight.

Two exciting La Liga fixtures are billed for Thursday: Girona vs Osasuna and Las Palmas vs Real Madrid.

Both matches will be aired live on StarTimes.

After a 1-1 draw against Mallorca in their season opener, Real Madrid bounced back with a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

Federico Valverde, Brahim Díaz, and the young Endrick contributed to the win.

The latter became the youngest Real Madrid player to score on his La Liga debut in the 21st century.

This victory extended Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak in La Liga to 34 matches.

Endrick will be looking to make an impact again tonight away to Las Palmas.

However, all eyes will be on Mbappe, whose goal-scoring prowess has been evident in previous competitions.

Despite numerous attempts, he has yet to find the back of the net in La Liga.

For Las Palmas, they are struggling to find their rhythm even under a new management.

They are on a 16-match winless streak in La Liga.

With just one point from their first two matches, they face a daunting task against Real Madrid.

The match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid will Kick-off live on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Fans can watch all the action of La Liga, including Mbappé’s potential debut goal, live on StarTimes Sports Premium channel.

Another exciting match to watch is the clash between Girona and Alaves. All 380 La Liga matches will be broadcast live to fans in Nigeria and beyond.

