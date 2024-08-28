After a 73-day hiatus, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ended its silence by appointing Bruno Labbadia as the 37th head coach of the men’s national team.

Labbadia is the sixth German to take charge of the Super Eagles and the 26th foreign manager overall. This decision was taken to calm critics and provide direction for the Super Eagles just days before the AFCON qualifiers.

Currently, the Super Eagles are in a precarious position. The team has failed to win in their last seven World Cup qualifiers – six draws and one defeat. Thus, Labbadia’s appointment is tinged with both excitement and anxiety.

Many supporters, who had been led to expect a high-profile coach by various blogs suggesting names like Hervé Renard, feel Labbadia does not fit the profile of a top-tier manager. They continue to criticise the NFF for the vague terms of his contract.

According to BBC Africa, Labbadia’s appointment was rushed because Swedish coach Janne Andersson informed the federation of his availability later in the year, possibly in November, which the NFF deemed too late. As a result, Labbadia was screened last Thursday (22 August), but formal contract papers have yet to be signed by both parties.

As it stands, as previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES, Labbadia will need to perform some “abracadabra” to ensure Nigeria remains a strong contender in the qualifying series.

A practical choice for the NFF’s budget

Labbadia has been appointed, and the next step is for him to gain the team’s and fans’ trust and confidence to succeed—avoiding the fate of Finidi, whose tenure lasted 180 minutes. Labbadia has led six clubs in Germany in his managerial career, and this will be his first experience outside Europe.

Despite his extensive experience, Labbadia’s managerial career lacks the lustre of trophies. In 21 years as a manager, he has never won a major title. His closest attempt was in the 2013 DFB-Pokal final between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich, which Stuttgart lost 3-2.

Labbadia has managed six clubs, including Stuttgart and Hamburg, which he led on two occasions. He has overseen 487 matches, with 214 wins, 103 draws, and 170 losses, resulting in a 43.94% win rate. This might suggest that the German coach is an average manager but a relatively good choice given the NFF’s current financial situation.

The performance of German coaches in Nigeria

Nigeria has appointed six German managers, including Labbadia, since the national team was formed in 1952.

The first was Karl-Heinz Marotzke (1970-1971, 1974), followed by Gottlieb Göller (1981), Manfred Hoener (1988-1989), Berti Vogts (2007-2008), Gernot Rohr (2016-2021), and now Labbadia.

The most successful were the late Hoener and Rohr, the last German coach before Labbadia’s appointment, who guided the Eagles back to the AFCON after two consecutive absences.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON and also took the team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Nigeria advanced to the Round of 16.

Rohr achieved a 54.69% win rate in 64 games for the Eagles-35 wins, 16 draws, and 13 losses.

Potential challenges

Labbadia is widely acknowledged as a ‘firefighter’, a recognised specialist in reviving struggling clubs—with notable successes at Hamburg in 2015 and Wolfsburg in 2018. However, this doesn’t guarantee success with the Super Eagles. Unlike league clubs, where he had time to build cohesion, Labbadia will need to deliver results quickly, with limited time to experiment.

The situation with the Super Eagles is akin to cracking a safe with just one attempt—Labbadia must get it right. His first major test will come in 10 days when he faces fellow German tactician Rohr in Uyo. Another challenge will be to adapt to unfamiliar territory, as he has worked exclusively in Germany and Europe. Time is not on his side.

Despite these challenges, Labbadia is expected to bring honesty and a commitment to doing the right thing, avoiding mediocrity in player selection, but there won’t be room for excuses if mistakes are made.

