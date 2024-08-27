The Super Eagles are set to take on Benin Republic and Rwanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches next month, and a formidable squad has been announced.

Captain William Ekong, wing-back Olaoluwa Aina, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi are back in the fold after recovering from injuries.

Ekong, the AFCON 2023 Man-of-the-Competition, was absent from the June World Cup qualifiers due to injury, while Aina, Awoniyi, and Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen were also out with injuries.

The squad list released Tuesday evening boasts three goalkeepers, including AFCON 2023 star Stanley Nwabali, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven forwards.

Bendel Insurance’s Amas Obasogie is the only player from the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL in the 23-man list.

South Africa-based defender Olisa Ndah and Taiwo Awoniyi, who last played in the 1-1 draw with Lesotho in November, last year are now back in the mix.

The Super Eagles will face Benin Republic’s Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on 7 September, before traveling to Kigali to meet Rwanda’s Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium on 10 September.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

All players are expected to report in Uyo on 2 September.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday announced the appointment of German tactician Bruno Labbadia as the new Head Coach for the Super Eagles.

Labbadia will be hoping for a bright start in these two games and subsequent matches.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

