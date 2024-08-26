Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains optimistic about the Super Eagles’ chances of bouncing back in the World Cup qualifiers, despite recent setbacks.

The Super Eagles have struggled in the qualifying series for the 2026 World Cup, with no wins in four games, consisting of draws and a defeat.

However, Ndidi is confident the Super Eagles can turn things around to avoid back-to-back no-shows at the Mundial.

In an interview with the NFF media team after Leicester City’s loss to Fulham at the weekend, Ndidi reflected on the Eagles’ precarious position and the possible way out.

“To be honest, it’s not where we wanted to be or the position we want to be. It was a difficult game. I think we just need to be good and try to correct some mistakes and also try to go all in for those games and we will definitely try as much as possible to get there,” Ndidi stated.

When asked about facing his “brothers” on the opposing team, Ndidi showed graciousness in defeat, saying, “I feel okay. I wanted the win, but they ( Iwobi and Calvin Bassey) got it, and that is football.”

With the World Cup Qualifiers temporarily on hold, the Super Eagles are switching attention to face Benin Republic and Rwanda in crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in September.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Looking ahead to the upcoming Nations Cup qualifier against Gernot Rohr’s team in Uyo, Ndidi said, “We will see what goes on. They had the win in Abidjan, so we hope to turn it around in Uyo.”

Coaching dilemma

Despite Ndidi’s optimism, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) appears unprepared ahead of the double AFCON qualifying matches.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that NFF is considering bringing back Augustine Eguavoen on an interim basis after their options to get a foreign coach are yet to materialise over two months after.

With the international break less than 20 days away, substantial decisions are yet to be made.

The Super Eagles’ fate in the World Cup qualifiers hangs in the balance, but Ndidi’s leadership and experience will be crucial in determining their success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

