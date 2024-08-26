The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) might be turning to their technical director, Augustine Eguavoen, to step in as interim head coach for the Super Eagles’ crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda next month.
Despite being 73 days since Finidi George resigned on 15 June, the NFF has yet to appoint a permanent head coach. As a result, Eguavoen will oversee the squad selection for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The list should include reigning African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, fit-again Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi. There could also be a recall for captain William Troos-Ekong, who missed the last set of qualifying matches because of an injury.
The Super Eagles’ qualifying campaign begins on 7th September against the Benin Republic in Uyo, followed by an away match in Kigali against Rwanda on 10th September.
Eguavoen has previously served as the Super Eagles interim coach, notably during the crucial final stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and the 2021 AFCON.
Unfortunately, during his tenure, Nigeria failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, and the Super Eagles were eliminated in the round of 16 at the AFCON tournament.
