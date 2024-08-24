Heartland FC team members were involved in an accident on Friday while travelling to Abakaliki for the Ifeanyi Ekwueme TICO/SELECT Pre-Season Tournament.

According to the club, the accident occurred at Umunna, near Okigwe, within Imo State.

In an attempt to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, the Heartland FC vehicle crashed into a carelessly parked car that was involved in another accident.

“Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, but some players and officials sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.” The club had said in an official statement after the incident.

Already commiserations have started pouring in with Enyimba leading the line.

The People’s Elephant on their X Page wrote: Enyimba FC is deeply saddened to hear about the accident involving Heartland FC of Owerri this evening along the Okigwe road, as they journeyed to Abakaliki.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Heartland FC family, particularly those affected by this incident.

*We commiserate with the players, officials, and supporters of Heartland FC during this challenging time. May the injured recover quickly and fully.

The football community is in shock, and we stand in solidarity with our brothers from Owerri.”

This incident comes just two weeks after Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State unveiled former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amuneke as the Technical Manager of Heartland Football Club.

