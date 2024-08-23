Christopher Danjuma, head coach of Nigeria’s under-20 women’s team, the Falconets, says his goal is to win the coveted trophy at the FIFA under-20 women’s World Cup in Colombia.

He said that despite consistently good results at the FIFA under-20 women’s World Cup, Nigeria has yet to win the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria is grouped with Germany, Venezuela, and the Korean Republic in the tournament scheduled for 31 August to 22 September in Colombia.

Danjuma, who spoke with FIFA on Tuesday, said that his players have set their sights on making history at the 2024 event in Colombia.

The coach said the team was confident that now was the right time to build on the opportunities and events of 2010 and 2014.

“I am certain Africa will stand at the top of the world for the first time,” he said.

“They just have one goal in mind at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: to hoist the trophy.

“As I approach my 61st birthday, I am embarking on a mission to win the most desired title in an age category in which I have invested heavily since 2017.

“I am positive we are on the right track.

“Every tournament, we showcase top players such as Asisat Oshoala, who was our star performer at the 2014 Under 20 World Cup.

“I am confident that at least one other ‘Agba Baller’ (football legend), as our fans call her, will emerge in Colombia,” the coach told FIFA.

Danjuma was in charge of Nigeria at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in 2022, when the Falconets were knocked out following a 2-0 defeat by the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

“We have worked a great deal on our efficiency in front of goal, as that’s what was missing two years ago.

“Our opponents were not stronger than us, but they knew how to handle decisive moments better, and that made all the difference,” he said.

“Our preparations are going extremely well. We have been focusing on the psychological aspect and how to approach the competition in particular.

“We will come up against some tough teams, so we need to be on top of our game mentally from the word go. The players are picking up tactics more quickly, and the team spirit is high.

“I think we’re closing in on our goal. As Africans, we have a spiritual perspective,” he said to FIFA ahead of their first friendly match against Australia on Friday, 23 August.

(NAN)

