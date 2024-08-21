As the countdown to the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season continues, teams are busy strengthening their squads for a successful campaign.

Former Nigeria champions Enyimba International have been particularly active in the transfer market, bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The return of NPFL matches to TV screens last season was a significant milestone, thanks to a five-year broadcast rights deal worth N5.91 Billion with StarTimes.

This partnership has enabled fans across the country to watch live matches from the comfort of their homes, bringing the excitement of the league to a wider audience.

Enyimba’s latest signing is 27-year-old striker Wasiu Jimoh, who joins from Zambian side Forest Rangers.

Jimoh is no stranger to the NPFL, having played for several clubs including Shooting Stars, IfeanyiUba, Plateau United and Rivers United.

He has also gained experience in the CAF Confederation Cup, scoring three goals in Africa’s second-tier club competition, where Enyimba will compete in the second qualifying round of the 2024/25 season.

Another addition to the team is goalkeeper Abubakar Zalii, who arrives from Doma United. Zalii’s signing may be linked to the departure of Super Eagles’ goalie Leke Ojo, who transferred to Sudanese side Al Merreikh.

Odinaka Francis has also joined the Aba Landlords from Lobi Stars, further strengthening Enyimba’s squad.

These new signings and others who have opted to stay at their respective clubs will be looking to prove their mettle while the fans cheer them on from the various match centres and also from the TV screens.

Last season, Enyimba were dethroned as champions by Rangers International, finishing third, seven points behind the champions.

Chairman Kanu Nwankwo is determined to reverse this trend, investing in new players to boost the team’s chances of success.

With these key signings, Enyimba International are poised to make a strong comeback in the 2024/25 NPFL season, and StarTimes will bring all the action to life for fans across the country.

