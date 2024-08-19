Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and Captain Ugwueze Chinemerem have expressed optimism and relief after Rangers International F.C.‘s hard-fought 1-0 win over Comoros Island champions, U.S Zilimadjou, in the first leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2024/2025 season.

The winning goal was scored by Uwumiro Frank in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a well-treaded corner kick by Agu Kenechukwu.

Despite being a “home” fixture for the Comoros side, Rangers dominated the game, with coach Ilechukwu’s strategic lineup paying off.

“We controlled the game in the first half and could have scored more goals,” Coach Ilechukwu said in a post-match interview. “We lowered our guard in the second half, but our defense held strong. We’ll regroup and prepare for the return leg, feeling positive about our chances.”

Rangers quickly took control of Sunday’s game, with Onyebuchi Ifeanyi and Opara Austin solid at the heart of defence.

The midfield quartet of Tekena Garando, Ugwueze Chinemerem, Saviour Isaac, and Agu Kenechukwu dictated the pace, while Uwumiro Frank and Okorie Chiedozie led the attack.

Although Rangers created several opportunities, the Comoros side’s goalkeeper, Youssouf Djawadi, prevented early goals.

However, Uwumiro’s header proved decisive, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Captain Ugwueze Chinemerem added, “The game didn’t go as planned, but the win is crucial. With this result, we’re in a good position to advance to the next round. We have work to do before the return leg, but we’re confident.”

The return leg will take place on 23 August, at the same venue, with Rangers as the hosts.

The winner over the two legs will secure a spot in the next phase of the premier football club competition on the continent.

