Manchester City kicked off their Premier League title defence in impressive fashion on Sunday, defeating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning champions, led by Pep Guardiola, showed resilience without key player Rodri, as goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic secured the maximum three points on offer for the Cityzens.

City dominated the early stages, with new signing Savinho making a notable impact. His clever pass set up Bernardo Silva, but the midfielder’s shot went slightly off the target.

Haaland, however, ensured his trademark early-season form continued, scoring clinically in 18 minutes to open the scoring.

Chelsea gradually gained momentum but were denied an equaliser by the offside flag at half-time. Despite their efforts, they struggled to create clear-cut chances and were punished when Kovacic sealed the win with a powerful shot from outside the area six minutes from time.

The midfielder, formerly of Chelsea until 2023, capped off a perfect start to City’s title defence.

Guardiola is now eyeing a record-extending fifth consecutive Premier League triumph.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka and his Brentford teammates enjoyed a successful weekend, defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 also on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa stepped up in Ivan Toney’s absence, scoring to secure the Bees’ win.

