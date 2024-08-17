Three clubs from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will this weekend begin their quest for glory on the continent in the CAF Interclub Competitions.

The reigning NPFL champions, Rangers International, will host their Comoros-based opponent at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, while the duo of Remo Stars and El Kanemi Warriors will host their opponents in Ikenne.

The trio are starting from scratch in the CAF interclub preliminary stage, which allows clubs to fight for slots in the group stage.

In the past seasons, Nigerian clubs have experienced mixed fortunes, especially in the preliminary stages.

Nigerian sides have faced Maghreb (North African) clubs, who have shown their astuteness and strength against West African teams.

“Easy” ride for Rangers

Rangers are playing away this weekend but they will be doing so

in Nigeria.

They are playing against Comoros-based US Zilimadjou at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminaries.

The Flying Antelopes would have nothing to worry about in logistics since their opponent has adopted the Nigerian pitch as their home ground.

Strange as it may sound, this opportunity puts Fidelis Illechukwu and his boys in a good spot, as it eliminates the hassle of playing on a poor pitch.

So far, Rangers are the only club that look like progressing to the next stage based on the situation around them and their opponent.

The last time Rangers were on the continent, especially in the Champions League, was in 2017 after they won the Nigerian league in 2016.

Their stint in the CAF competition ended in the first round when Zamalek of Egypt defeated the Nigerian side 5-3 on aggregate.

They have had poor runs in the Champions League, which Fidelis must look into and avert.

On their part, US Zilimadjor’s last participation in the Champions League, according to Transfermarkt, was during the 2020/2021 football year in a 5-1 aggregate loss to Botswana’s Jwaneng.

The club has also been on an 11-match unbeaten streak since their last defeat in February.

They may cause an upset for Rangers if the Nigerians show any ineptitude.

Affliction shouldn’t rise the second time

The phrase “affliction should not rise the second time” should be the watchword for Remo Stars when they host AS FAR of Morocco in Ikenne.

Their first home defeat on the continent was against the Moroccans in Ikenne two seasons ago.

While this may cause nostalgia for the players, coaches and fans, they need to shrug it off with a tangible victory on Sunday.

Both teams have played twice in the past with Remo Stars recording a loss and a draw.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars’ record on the continent since their debut in 2022 has been poor. The Nigerian side has scored just one goal in four games.

El Kanemi Warriors may be lonely

One of the characteristics of good warriors is their ability to fight outside their comfort zone. El Kanemi Warriors need to show this as they play their first continental home game.

After three decades of waiting, they are finally set to make their mark on the continental stage.

But their highly-anticipated home game won’t be played on familiar turf.

The Maiduguri-based Warriors will face Benin’s FC Dadje on Saturday at Ikenne, their adopted home ground, in a battle that will test their mettle like never before.

Playing outside their comfort zone, the Warriors will need to summon the fierce warrior spirit that has defined their journey so far.

