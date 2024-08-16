Samson Siasia, a renowned former Super Eagles player and coach, has completed a five-year ban imposed by FIFA for match-fixing allegations.

Initially a lifetime penalty, the ban was reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in 2019.

CAS deemed a life ban excessive for a first-time offender who was passive in the offence. However, they stressed the need for punishment to serve as a deterrent.

For now, Siasia is coy on his following line of action.

Rumours have been circulating about Siasia’s potential appointment as the next Mighty Jets Football Club coach in Jos.

The Offence

In 2010, a match-fixer attempted to involve Siasia as a club coach under his control, offering employment benefits in exchange for fielding specific players. Although negotiations took place over two months, the club ultimately declined or could not afford Siasia’s requests, ending the matter.

CAS confirmed the reduced punishment, stating, “Mr Siasia is banned for 5 (five) years from participating in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level… as of 16 August 2019.” The imposed fine of CHF 50,000 was also set aside.

Career Highlights

Siasia played 51 international matches for Nigeria, scoring 13 goals. He was part of the 1994 FIFA World Cup team and won the 1994 African Nations Cup. He also won bronze at the 1992 African Nations Cup in Senegal.

As a coach, Siasia led the Under-20 team (Flying Eagles) to the 2005 Under-20 World Cup final and won the African Youth Championship. He assisted Augustine Eguavoen in coaching the national team and was appointed national U-23 coach in 2007.

Siasia coached the Nigerian Under-23 Olympic squad to the final against Argentina in 2008, leading Nigeria to a bronze medal finish at the Rio 2016 Olympics. He also coached the Super Eagles between February and August 2016.

