After a 32-year wait, Maiduguri-based club El Kanemi Warriors are poised to make their CAF Confederations Cup debut against Beninoise club side FC Dadje.

Despite facing a grueling 22-hour, 26-minute road trip to Ikenne for their first-leg encounter, Coach Aliyu Zubair exudes confidence.

“Football is one, wherever you go. If you have a good team and can win at home, you can win anywhere,” Zubair said in an exclusive chat with PREMIUM TIMES.

The club’s stadium was denied approval by CAF, forcing them to play in a neutral location. Zubair acknowledged the absence of fans due to the long distance but emphasized the team’s focus.

“It is an aspiration of every team to play in front of their supporters, but in our situation, since CAF has not approved the stadium, there is nothing we can do.”

Zubair recalled his experience with Wikki Tourist, where they played matches in Gombe due to stadium construction. “It is not what one expected, but there is no choice.”

Solid Preparation

Despite a month without competitive games since the President Federation Cup final in Lagos, Coach Zubair assured that the team is well-prepared to face FC Dadje.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Definitely, we are prepared, and the preparation is nothing but for us to keep focusing, which has been our goal since we started, to make sure that we, at least, get the first match right.”

The team’s pre-season plans were disrupted by protests in August, but Zubair noted that they played a few games.

“We did not play most of the pre-season matches because at the time we were about going for the games, that was when the demonstration all over the country started, and because of the sensitivity of our area in Maiduguri, it is very difficult to leave the place and go to the locations around the state for the pre-season games. Nevertheless, we played some few games.”

Talent over experience

Coach Zubair emphasised the importance of individual and collective talents, despite making a few experienced signings.

“Of course, we’ve got a few experienced players here. We have Daniel Barnabas, former Plateau United and Kwara United player, who featured in the Continental game, and Ibrahim Mustapha Yuga, former Enyimba, Plateau United, and Kano Pillars player, who is an experienced player in the continent.”

Aside from El Kanemi Warriors, Enyimba International will also the flying Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

The People’s Elephant have however been drawn bye in this Preliminary Round.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

