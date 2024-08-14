Ikorodu City, newly promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has announced its first signing, Rivio Ayemwenre, a skilled centre midfielder.

Ayemwenre joins from Sporting Lagos, where he gained valuable experience and achieved notable career highlights.

Notably, Ayemwenre helped Sporting Lagos secure NPFL promotion and scored the team’s first NPFL goal on the opening matchday of the #NPFL24 season.

His expertise will be invaluable to Ikorodu City as they begin their top-flight campaign.

Ikorodu City’s NPFL journey kicks off on 8 September with an away match against Kano Pillars, followed by a home game against reigning champions Rangers International on 15 September.

These epic games hold significance, as both clubs have a rich history, with Ikorodu City having traveled to Kano for a relegation playoff two seasons ago and later gaining promotion in Enugu.

The 2024/2025 NPFL season will commence on 31 August with a thrilling match between defending champions Rangers International and President Federation Cup winners El Kanemi Warriors.

Other fixtures for game week one will be played the following week.

Ikorodu City’s promotion to the NPFL is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, having taken barely two years and five months to achieve this significant milestone.

