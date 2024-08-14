Football fans worldwide, including those in Nigeria, eagerly anticipate the 2024-25 La Liga season, which kicks off this Thursday.

The new season promises to be thrilling, with exciting matchups and the arrival of new talent, including Nigerian stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke.

The season opener features Athletic Club against Getafe on Thursday, while Iheanacho and Ejuke are expected to make their La Liga debut for Sevilla against Las Palmas on Friday.

StarTimes will broadcast all 380 La Liga matches on its Sports Premium channel, with select games also airing on Sports Life.

After relinquishing the title to their bitter rivals in the last campaign, Barcelona are poised to start their season strongly this term against Valencia on Saturday.

However, the most anticipated fixture of matchday one is Kylian Mbappe’s anticipated debut for Real Madrid on Sunday.

Mbappe’s high-profile transfer to Real Madrid is set to shake up La Liga, boosting the team’s attacking options and enhancing the league’s global appeal.

The success of Spanish players in international tournaments in 2024, many of whom play in La Liga, underscores the league’s quality and depth.

With the influx of talent and global stars like Mbappe, La Liga teams are poised for strong performances in European competitions.

For Nigerian fans, La Liga offers a captivating blend of tactical football and star-studded lineups.

The debut of players like Iheanacho for Sevilla will be of particular interest, making this season a must-watch for football enthusiasts.

