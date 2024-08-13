The second edition of the All Stars Unity Cup kicked off with a bang as newcomers Evergreen All Stars and Samba FC made a statement by thrashing their opponents, Unique Soccer Club and Ladoje All-Stars, respectively.

Evergreen All Stars showed readiness by defeating Unique SC 3-0, while Samba FC dominated Ladoje with a 4-0 victory.

In other matches, defending champion Liberty Stars were held to a goalless draw by Optimum FC, while Old Trafford and Dream Stars also ended their game without a goal.

Total Football FC edged Linda Sweet Athletes 2-1, and Araromi All Stars secured a narrow 1-0 win against CAS. KFFI fought hard for a 1-0 victory against Football and Fitness Club, and Agege Sports Club drew 1-1 with Oke Aro All-Stars.

The tournament’s second leg is scheduled for this weekend at the same venue, with the aggregate winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

Liberty Stars’ president, Ikenna Anene, reiterated the tournament’s primary goal: unity and enjoyment among teams.

He expressed gratitude to DTO Industries, the major sponsor, and other supporters, including Star Plus Battery, The Place, Zion Safety, and others.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The tournament promises to be an exciting display of football talent, camaraderie, and sportsmanship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

