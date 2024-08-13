Former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Bolaji Ojo-Oba has described the late Confederation of Africa (CAF) President Issa Hayatou as a big loss to football and humanity.

He added that the Cameroonian would forever be remembered as a true servant of African football who worked tirelessly to develop the game on the continent.

Hayatou, who led CAF between 1988 and 2017, died last Thursday after a protracted illness in Paris on the eve of his 78th birthday.

“ The news about the death of former CAF President Hayatou came as a shock because I was actually looking forward to sending him my felicitations on his birthday,” Mr Ojo-Oba, a former CAF and FIFA Security Manager, said in a press statement.

“ You can just imagine how deeply shocked I was when I heard about his passing.

“ But having said that, I’m consoled that President Hayatou did his very best for African football. His tenure witnessed monumental development across the continent, and we can never forget his good ideals.”

Speaking further, Ojo-Oba noted that Hayatou’s 29-year reign as CAF President witnessed the meteoric rise of African football, adding posterity would forever be kind to the erstwhile Interim FIFA President.

“ I think to say Hayatou was ‘a true servant of African football’ is an obvious statement because he devoted all his life to the growth and development of African football, “ the former Oyo State‘s Commissioner for Sports continued.

“For many of us who had the opportunity of working closely with him, we know what Hayatou stood for.”

Rock of Gibraltar

“ He was like the proverbial rock of Gibraltar who stood firmly for the cause of African football, and I think without his well-documented efforts, African football would not be where it is today.

“ Of course, his death is painful to everyone that had a close affinity with him, but frankly, we must be consoled that he gave all his best towards the emancipation of African football.”

Ojo-Oba added:“ I want to use this opportunity to convey my heartfelt condolences to President Hayatou’s immediate family as well as the Cameroonian football community and the whole of the African football community.

“May God Almighty grant President Hayatou a well-deserved peaceful rest.”

