Manchester City emerged victorious in the 2024 FA Community Shield, defeating Manchester United 7-6 in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 1-1 draw in normal time on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

This marks City’s first win in the top-flight curtain raiser since 2019, ending a three-year losing streak in the fixture.

In a dramatic turn of events, substitute Alejandro Garnacho seemed to have secured the title for Manchester United with a stunning goal in the 82nd minute.

However, fellow substitute Bernardo Silva equalised in the 89th minute, heading home Oscar Bobb’s cross just eight minutes after entering the game.

The match proceeded to a penalty shootout, where Manuel Akanji capitalised on Jonny Evans’ miss, converting the decisive spot-kick to win the shootout 7-6.

This triumph earns Pep Guardiola’s side their first trophy of the 2024/25 season.

Having gotten off to a good start, City will be hoping to carry the winning form into the league season. As for United, they will be keen to make amends not to repeat the mistakes that saw them struggling for the major part of last season.

