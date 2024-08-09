Spain’s football supremacy continued on Friday as they edged hosts France 5-3 in an electrifying encounter, securing the men’s football gold at the Paris Olympic Games.
This triumph adds to Spain’s impressive collection, including their reign as European champions and world women’s champions.
Friday’s final match was a rollercoaster ride, with Spain overturning a one-goal deficit to lead 3-1 at halftime.
However, a resolute France forced extra time with two late goals, including a penalty in the final minute.
Undeterred, Spain scored twice in extra time to seal their victory.
Eight-goal thriller
France struck early, taking the lead in the 11th minute, but Spain swiftly responded with a quickfire brace from Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez, who netted twice in under eight minutes to make it 2-1 by the 25th minute.
Alex Baena added a third, putting Spain in control.
France refused to give up, pulling a goal back with ten minutes left and equalizing in stoppage time to force extra time.
However, Spain’s Sergio Camello scored in the 100th minute, and his second goal in the 120th minute sealed the win.
Fermin Lopez emerged as the top scorer with six goals from six games, leading Spain to gold.
In the bronze medal match, Morocco dominated Egypt 6-0 in an all-African affair, with Abde Ezzalzouli, Soufiane Rahimi, Bilal El Khannouss, Akram Nakach, and Achraf Hakimi contributing to the scoring.
