The African football community is in mourning following the passing of Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Tuesday, 8 August, in Paris.

Hayatou, who would have turned 78 on 9 August, left an indelible mark on the sport during his illustrious career.

Born on 9 August 1946, in Garoua, Cameroon, Hayatou was a renowned sports administrator who played a pivotal role in shaping African football.

His tenure as CAF President from 1988 to 2017 was marked by significant growth, global recognition, and infrastructure development.

However, his leadership was also marred by corruption allegations.

Hayatou’s legacy extends beyond his CAF presidency. He briefly led FIFA as interim president from October 2015 to February 2016, stabilising the organisation during a tumultuous period.

His contributions to African football include expanding the Africa Cup of Nations, increasing African representation at the FIFA World Cup, and strengthening football infrastructure across the continent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Tributes have poured in from across the continent and beyond, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino paying his respects on Instagram:

“Saddened to hear of the passing of former Caf president, former Fifa president ad interim, Fifa vice president and Fifa council member, Issa Hayatou.”

Also, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has commiserated with the Cameroonian football fraternity and the African football family as a whole following Hayatou’s death.

“The NFF and the entire Nigeria football family are terribly saddened by the death of Alhaji Issa Hayatou. He was a great and much-loved leader of African football and did his best to leave African football greater than he met it.

“Alhaji Hayatou was a man of strong character and integrity. We love him but God loves him more. We pray that Almighty Allah will grant him eternal rest and also grant the Cameroonian, nay African football family the fortitude to bear the loss.” the NFF president said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

