Sixteen teams have confirmed their participation in the second edition of the All Stars Unity Cup, scheduled to commence on 10 August, at the Agidingbi Grammar School field.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), several teams from the first edition have returned, joined by a few new teams seeking to dethrone the host team, Liberty Stars.

The LOC statement listed the participating teams, including Evergreen All Stars, KFFI, Old Traffod, Dream Stars, Football and Fitness Club, Unique Soccer Club, and Optimum Football Club,

Others are Agege Sports Club, Total Football FC, Samba FC, Araromi All Stars, CAS, Ladoje All Stars, Linda Sweet Athletes, and Oke Aro All Stars.

Liberty Stars President, Ikenna Anene, expressed his team’s readiness for a successful tournament after a friendly game against Old Traffod.

“Last year was our first outing as an organisation, and this time around, we want to make it a better championship than what happened last year,” he said.

“We addressed some minor issues from last year and have put everything in place for a better outing this time”.

The Unity Cup aims to bring all ‘All Stars’ teams in Lagos together, fostering connections and networking among them.

“I am delighted with the support from most of our sponsors, particularly those returning from last year and the new ones.”

