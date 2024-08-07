The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has announced Cross Rivers State as the host of the 2023/2024 NWFL Championship.

The Championship, the league’s second division, will be held from 31 August to 8 September in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Building on the successes of the 2024 NWFL season calendar, this Championship follows the Premiership Super Six finals hosted by Bayelsa State, where Edo Queens emerged as first-time winners in June.

In a statement, the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Modupe Shabi, confirmed that the draws and pre-match meetings will take place the day after the clubs arrive in Cross Rivers State on Thursday, 29 August.

As explained, participating clubs will be divided into four groups—A, B, C, and D—with eight matches scheduled at two venues on Matchday One, Saturday, 31 August and another eight games on Matchday Two, Sunday, 1 September.

Monday, 2 September, will be a rest day. Matchday Three will be held on Tuesday, 3 September, featuring eight matches, followed by Matchday Four on Wednesday, 4 September, with eight additional matches.

Thursday, 5 September, will serve as the second rest day. Action resumes on Friday, 6 September, for Matchday Five, with the third rest day on Saturday, 7 September.

The final Matchday Six on Sunday, 8 September, will see four matches played simultaneously at two venues to determine promotion and relegation.

Shabi added that over 17 registered clubs will compete in Cross Rivers State for this year’s Championship.

The top two teams will be promoted to the NWFL Premiership, while two teams will be relegated to the third division of the women’s league in Nigeria.

