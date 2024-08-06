Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his enthusiasm for his new adventure at Sevilla, promising to deliver trophies and goals for the Spanish club.

Unveiled at a press conference streamed on YouTube, Iheanacho, 27, said, “Like I said before, I am very happy. I am going to play like I did in England, it is a new challenge. I am ready to play in the Spanish League,, and I am going to give everything for Sevilla.”

“I’m really feeling good. I’m happy to come to Sevilla, and I’m happy the deal went through. It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Having spent nine years in the English Premier League with Manchester City and Leicester City, Iheanacho sees his move to Sevilla as a chance to take on new challenges and try new things.

When asked about filling the shoes of former Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, Iheanacho replied, “I don’t feel pressure. En-Nesyri was a great striker. He did a lot for the team. Now I am here, and what I want is to focus on the games and on the team, continue improving every day, and make history on the pitch.”

The Nigerian international emphasised the importance of being a team player: “Scoring goals is great, but the most important thing is to win as a team. We will maintain the tempo, win trophies, and achieve great successes this season.”

Iheanacho also expressed his excitement about reuniting with former Manchester City teammate Jesus Navas, calling him an “incredible legend” and a “fantastic leader.”

With 47 goals in nine seasons in England, Iheanacho is ready to test the waters at Sevilla and make his mark on Spanish football.

The former Leicester City striker won four club trophies during his nine-year spell in England. One of Kelechi’s iconic moments was his 89th-minute penalty against his former club, City, in the Community Shield match in 2021.

Iheanacho was unveiled alongside Lucien Agoume, joining Chidera Ejuke at the seven-time UEFA Europa League champions, seeking to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish in La Liga.

