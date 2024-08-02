Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed great delight following his official move to La Liga side Sevilla FC from Leicester City where he spent seven seasons.

In his first official interview with the club, Iheanacho expressed optimism as he opens a new chapter in his football career.

According to the 27-year old, joining the Spanish side was always his first choice despite receiving offers from other teams.

“There were offers from many other clubs, but I had it very clear that I wanted to come here,” Iheanacho told the Sevilla media team.

This move comes after Iheanacho spent last season at Leicester City, where he played a crucial role in the team’s success; gaining instant promotion to the Premier League after relegating to the Championship in the penultimate campaign.

However, his playing time was limited in the second half of the season, making him seek new opportunities.

Key factor

Iheanacho’s desire to join Sevilla FC was influenced by the club’s clear vision for him, as well as the role of Víctor Orta, the club’s sporting director, who played a significant part in facilitating his transfer.

“Victor is a great guy. He really played a big role. He’s been watching me for a long time now, and he knows the striker I am. He’s been doing a great job for the football club as well. That’s why it’s not really hard to do all this,” Iheanacho praised Orta’s efforts.

With his move to Sevilla FC, Iheanacho aims to bring his skills and experience to the team, contributing to the club’s success in the upcoming season.

As he settles into his new surroundings, Iheanacho is eager to get started and make a positive impact on the pitch.

“I’m really happy coming to Sevilla. It’s been stressful the last 24 hours, but I needed to get things done quickly. I’m very excited and happy coming to this club,” Iheanacho concluded.

Sevilla finished in the 14th position on the La Liga table last season but with their summer signings they would be hoping to at least challenge for place in Europe next season.

