Nigeria’s Super Falcons Wednesday suffered a 3-1 defeat to Japan in their final group match to crash out of the women’s football event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The team needed victory with a two-goal margin to advance from Group B.

Three first-half goals from Hikaru Kitagawa, Maika Hamano, and Mina Tanaka secured the Japanese team’s victory. Jennifer Echegini scored the Falcons’ consolation, their only goal at the Games.

Nigeria started strong, winning a corner kick in the first minute. However, Japan quickly took control with a high press on the Nigerian defence. Oluwatosin Demehin had to be agile and alert to head out a dangerous cross in the 16th minute.

Japan’s first goal came in the 22nd minute. A threaded ball behind Michelle Alozie found Yui Hasegawa, who passed across goal to Maika Hamano for an easy tap-in.

Ten minutes later, a cross from the right flank found Riko Ueki, who headed the ball towards the goal. Although Nnadozie managed to deflect the initial header onto the crossbar, Hamano scored from the rebound, leaving Nnadozie with no chance to save it.

The Falcons fought back, and in the 42nd minute, Jennifer Echegini exchanged passes with Christy Ucheibe before producing a rasping strike that flew beyond Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

However, Japan quelled their anxieties with a well-placed free kick that Nnadozie could not reach. Kitagawa’s brilliant free kick in the fifth minute of added time ensured Japan went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Coach Randy Waldrum replaced left-back Chidinma Okeke with Nicola Payne at the start of the second half, but Japan continued to threaten.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade’s shot went off target, and three minutes later, she was adjudged to have fouled Hamano. Referee Emikar Calderas from Venezuela initially awarded a penalty but overturned the decision after consulting the VAR.

Asisat Oshoala was substituted for Chinwendu Ihezuo on the hour mark. Kiko Seike headed just wide in the 65th minute before Deborah Abiodun was stretchered off.

Echegini tried another long-range shot as the Falcons grew desperate. When Ihezuo broke through the lines, she found no passing lane in the box. Remina Chiba could have added a fourth in the eighth minute of added time but shot wide despite having time and space in the box.

