Nigeria’s Super Falcons face a must-win clash against Japan at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Wednesday, as they battle to stay in the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

After back-to-back losses to Brazil and Spain, the Super Falcons need a two-goal margin victory over the Asians who need just a draw to progress.

Though the hurdle before the Falcons appears tall, many believe with the right attitude, coach Randy Waldrum’s ladies can get the right result that would keep them in contention at the Paris Olympic Games.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates as the Super Falcons battle against an early exit.

Kickoff is 4 p.m.

