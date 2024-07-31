The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has terminated the contract of its Technical Adviser, Paul Offor, 19 days after signing a one-year deal with the club.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the club, Ali Umar, on Wednesday in Kano. According to Umar, the contract was terminated based on mutual consent between the two parties.

He said Offor joined the club under the previous board that the state government dissolved after the expiration of their interim period.

“I want to express my appreciation for Paul Offor’s cooperation and positive attitude throughout his stay at the club and during the discussions leading to this mutual decision.

“I also want to commend him for his great sense of humour, which contributed to a smooth and respectful process.

“The management and entire Kano Pillars FC family wish him success in his future endeavours,” he said.

Umar said the club will appoint a new Technical Adviser to pilot the affairs of the team in the upcoming 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

Offor led Lagos-based side Sporting Lagos to the NPFL but was sacked in the second half of last season as the club dawdled in the relegation places. Sporting Lagos were eventually relegated at the end of the 2023/24 season.

NAN

