The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, could be on his way to the Premier League.

Reports suggest Chelsea are in talks to acquire the Napoli striker on loan as part of a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku to Naples.

According to The Athletic, Napoli and Chelsea are engaged in negotiations for both players.

While a permanent move is anticipated for Lukaku, Chelsea is exploring a loan deal with an option to buy in place of Osimhen.

Osimhen’s future has been uncertain since Napoli’s unsuccessful campaign to defend the Scudetto last season.

Despite his impressive performances, his €130 million release clause has deterred potential buyers.

While a potential move to Napoli would reunite Lukaku with former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, who is now in charge at the Naples-based club, Osimhen, on his part, is said to be desperate for a fresh challenge away from Italy.

There were initial talks that Osimhen was on his way back to the French Ligue 1 where he was touted as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG, but the transfer talks have since collapsed.

Osimhen has been a standout performer for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020.

His 26 goals were instrumental in the club’s Serie A title win in 2022.

While his goal tally decreased last season to 15, his overall impact on the team remains significant.

Nigerian heritage at Chelsea

While awaiting how the proposed Osimhen move will pan out, Chelsea Football Club, one of the most successful teams in the English Premier League, have had its fair share of talented Nigerian players over the years.

Some of the notable Nigerians who have represented the Blues include John Obi-Mikel who is arguably the most successful Nigerian player to have played for the London club.

The midfielder joined the club in 2006 and spent 11 seasons, winning numerous honours, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the Europa League.

Other notable Nigerians who have played for Chelsea include Celestine Babayaro, who played for the club from 1997 to 2005 and won the FA Cup and League Cup.

Also, Victor Moses, who joined Chelsea in 2012 and spent four seasons, had a memorable stint, winning the Europa League and Premier League titles.

Others like Kenneth Omeruo and Ola Aina at different times were on the Chelsea books but with little or no first-team appearances before switching to other clubs.

