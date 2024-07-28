The Super Falcons face a daunting task as they take on reigning World Cup champions Spain in their second Olympic match.
After succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Brazil, Nigeria’s women’s football team must dig deep to keep their Olympic hopes alive.
Sunday’s clash billed for the Stade de la Beaujoire in Bordeaux relieves fond memories of how the Super Eagles stunned Spain 3-2 in a World Cup five-goal thriller.
Can the Falcons also upset the odds and secure a crucial win, or will Spain’s dominance prove too much to handle?
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.
Kickoff is 6 p.m.
The game is underway in Bordeaux
Spain vs Nigeria
Spain with the second corner of the game
Spain with a free kick
Spain hovering in and Nigeria”s penalty area
We have played the first 10 minutes of this second Group C clash
Spain 0-0 Nigeria
Good combination between Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne but Esther Okoronkwo’s final touch is off the target
Throw in for Nigeria as Ajiibade’s run down the right flank is intercepted
Spain having the most of the possession with another shot on target but Nnadozie is not troubled with the tame effort
13 of the Spain squad play in their domestic league seven for Barcelona and six for Real Madrid female teams
Nigeria’s team on the other hand is a spread across 10 countries and 17 different club sides
A shot from distance by Spain’s Paralluelo is confidently stopped by Nnadozie
Twenty minutes of action gone…
Spain 0-0 Nigeria
Though Spain have won 31 out of their last 36 games, the Super Falcons are holding the reigning world champions for now
Great effort! Esther Okoronkwo forces a save from the Spanish goalkeeper
Spain with four shots on target while Nigeria has just one.
The reigning world champions have been dominant in this game
Nervy moment for Nigeria but the Falcon survived the scare
Nnadozie shows her alertness as she rushes our for a crucial save.
We have reached the half hour mark and it’s still a barren affair in Bordeaux
Spain 0-0 Nigeria
Great chance for Nigeria but captain Ajibade fails to make the most of the glorious opportunity
Great pass from Oshoala to Ajibade unfortunately the captain fluffs the chance
Yellow card for Oshoala for a perceived dangerous tackle
40 minutes gone…
Spain 0-0 Nigeria
Great tackle by Alozie as Spain get another corner kick.. their sixth of the match
Brilliant save by Nnadozie to deny Spain a late goal in the first half
Just one minute added time
Half Time: Spain 0-0 Nigeria
The Spanish ladies had 67% of the ball possession while the Super Falcons had 33%
Spain had nine attempts with four on target while Falcons had just one which was on target..
While the stats are in favour of Spain, the game is even as it is still a barren affair in Bordeaux
Spain 0-0 Nigeria
