The Super Falcons face a daunting task as they take on reigning World Cup champions Spain in their second Olympic match.

After succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Brazil, Nigeria’s women’s football team must dig deep to keep their Olympic hopes alive.

Sunday’s clash billed for the Stade de la Beaujoire in Bordeaux relieves fond memories of how the Super Eagles stunned Spain 3-2 in a World Cup five-goal thriller.

Can the Falcons also upset the odds and secure a crucial win, or will Spain’s dominance prove too much to handle?

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

The game is underway in Bordeaux

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Spain vs Nigeria

Spain with the second corner of the game

Spain with a free kick

Spain hovering in and Nigeria”s penalty area

We have played the first 10 minutes of this second Group C clash

Spain 0-0 Nigeria

Good combination between Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne but Esther Okoronkwo’s final touch is off the target

Throw in for Nigeria as Ajiibade’s run down the right flank is intercepted

Spain having the most of the possession with another shot on target but Nnadozie is not troubled with the tame effort

13 of the Spain squad play in their domestic league seven for Barcelona and six for Real Madrid female teams

Nigeria’s team on the other hand is a spread across 10 countries and 17 different club sides

A shot from distance by Spain’s Paralluelo is confidently stopped by Nnadozie

Twenty minutes of action gone…

Spain 0-0 Nigeria

Though Spain have won 31 out of their last 36 games, the Super Falcons are holding the reigning world champions for now

Great effort! Esther Okoronkwo forces a save from the Spanish goalkeeper

Spain with four shots on target while Nigeria has just one.

The reigning world champions have been dominant in this game

Nervy moment for Nigeria but the Falcon survived the scare

Nnadozie shows her alertness as she rushes our for a crucial save.

We have reached the half hour mark and it’s still a barren affair in Bordeaux

Spain 0-0 Nigeria

Great chance for Nigeria but captain Ajibade fails to make the most of the glorious opportunity

Great pass from Oshoala to Ajibade unfortunately the captain fluffs the chance

Yellow card for Oshoala for a perceived dangerous tackle

40 minutes gone…

Spain 0-0 Nigeria

Great tackle by Alozie as Spain get another corner kick.. their sixth of the match

Brilliant save by Nnadozie to deny Spain a late goal in the first half

Just one minute added time

Half Time: Spain 0-0 Nigeria

The Spanish ladies had 67% of the ball possession while the Super Falcons had 33%

Spain had nine attempts with four on target while Falcons had just one which was on target..

While the stats are in favour of Spain, the game is even as it is still a barren affair in Bordeaux

Spain 0-0 Nigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

