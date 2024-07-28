Several reports indicate Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is on the verge of joining La Liga side Sevilla on a free transfer.
Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Sunday morning, stating that a deal has been reached between the player and the Spanish club.
Iheanacho, who recently parted ways with Leicester City after his contract expired, will be teaming up with compatriot Chidera Ejuke at Sevilla.
The latter also joined the Andalusian club on a free transfer this summer.
|
The move is expected to be finalised in the coming days as the final paperwork is completed.
Sevilla are bolstering their attacking options ahead of the new La Liga season, and the addition of the experienced Iheanacho is seen as a significant coup for the club.
READ ALSO: Paris 2024: Aruna, Omotayo eliminated from table tennis men’s singles
The move to Sevilla presents a new challenge for Iheanacho, who will aim to impact La Liga significantly, having played all his professional football career in England, first with Manchester City before joining the Foxes.
With the transfer window in full swing, fans will eagerly anticipate the official confirmation of the deal and the start of Iheanacho’s new chapter in Spain.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999