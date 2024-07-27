Nigeria’s Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has vowed that her team will seize their chances against reigning world champions, Spain, in their crucial second group game at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Super Falcons suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brazil in their opener, despite creating several scoring opportunities.

Ajibade, who plays for Atletico Madrid Feminine, acknowledged that her team’s profligacy in front of goal cost them against Brazil.

“We missed several chances, and they took theirs. We’ll do our best to capitalize on our chances against Spain on Sunday,” she said in a statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Super Falcons will rely on the expertise of Ajibade, Toni Payne (Everton), and Asisat Oshoala (former Barcelona forward) to exploit their knowledge of Spanish football and gain an advantage.

A historic encounter

The match against Spain on Sunday will evoke memories of a memorable encounter between the two nations at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria, then huge underdogs, pushed Spain to the limit before triumphing 3-2.

Fernando Hierro gave Spain the lead with a free-kick in the 21st minute, but Nigeria quickly equalised through Mutiu Adepoju’s header from a corner kick just three minutes later.

The score remained level until the second half, when Raul Gonzalez restored Spain’s lead with a shot past Peter Rufai in the 47th minute, after a long ball from defence sailed over Mobi Oparaku.

Nigeria fought back again, and in the 73rd minute, Andoni Zubizaretta inadvertently pushed Garba Lawal’s cross into his own net, leveling the score once more.

Five minutes later, Sunday Oliseh scored a stunning goal from outside the box, blasting the ball past Zubizaretta’s desperate attempt to save it.

This iconic goal remains one of the most memorable in World Cup history.

Contrasting fortunes

For Sunday’s match, the Super Falcons and Spain enter with differing fortunes.

Spain, the world champions, edged Japan 2-1 to top Group C, while Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to Brazil has made their quest for a quarterfinal spot more challenging.

With no injuries reported, Coach Randy Waldrum may retain the starting lineup from the Brazil game, although Michelle Alozie may replace Nicole Payne at left back to allow Payne to operate from the right side of defence.

Oshoala who played no part in the Brazil match may likely get a look in for action against Spain.

With their Olympic aspirations on the line, the Super Falcons are geared up to give Spain a fierce contest.

