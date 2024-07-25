After a 16-year absence, Nigeria’s Super Falcons are returning to the Olympic Games again.

They face a daunting task in their opening group game against Brazil’s women’s national team on Thursday in Bordeaux.

The fixture brings together two continental powerhouses, with the Super Falcons dominating Africa with nine titles.

Brazil, on their part, have won eight out of nine Copa América championships, making them the most successful women’s national team in South America.

Nigeria’s best performance in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament was in Athens 20 years ago, where they finished sixth after reaching the quarterfinals.

In contrast, Brazil has enjoyed more success at the Olympics, winning silver twice.

The Super Falcons last faced Brazil at the 2008 Olympics, suffering a 3-1 defeat in Beijing.

However, the Nigerian team looks more promising this time; aiming to give the South Americans a run for their money.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Starting line up..

Oshoala benched by Coach Randy Waldrum

Game underway in Bordeaux… Nigeria vs Brazil

First free kick of the game goes to Brazil

Alozie makes a clearance for the Super Falcons

Ajiibade goes down but the referee waves play on

Rasheedat Ajibade with a good run on the right flank but her final cross was well blocked by the Brazilian Women

The Super Falcons are gradually settling into the game after a nervy start

Throw in for Falcons in their own half

Injury scare for Nigeria as Gloria Alozie falls awkwardly and may have injured herself

Alozie goes off the pitch but appears fine enough to continue the game

Another foul on Ajibade but referee fails to blow for an infringement

13 minutes of action in Bordeaux

Nigeria 0-0 Brazil

Great chances for Nigeria as the Brazilian goalkeeper makes two brilliant saves to deny the Super Falcons the lead

Brazil goalkeeper Lorena being attended to by medics after making crucial saves to deny Nigeria going in front

Nnadozie makes a cool safe off an attempt from Brazil’s Martha

